'My heart bleeds' – GFA President Kurt Okraku reacts to Black Stars loss to Niger

Mohammed Kudus had a golden opportunity to level the scores in injury time via a penalty but his spot-kick was saved.

Black Satellites striker Jerry Afriyie scored the only goal for the Black Stars.

Reacting to the defeat and Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, Kurt Okraku has shared a lengthy message on his Facebook page.

“From the highest heights of world football on the 29th of March 2022 to the lowest ebb of Afcon qualifying matches. My heart bleeds.

“Definitely this is not what we want or what we bargained for. At this point, only cool heads can win and we as leaders of our sport, will stay together, be honest with ourselves and fix this problem,” he posted tonight.

Assurance amid pain

He added that it’s been a tough few years for the nation after the normalization committee completed his work following the release of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ documentary “Number 12,” which exposed the rot in the country’s football system.

The GFA boss also noted that he feels the same disappointment and pain as the Ghanaian people.

“The road to full recovery after normalization is definitely bumpy and rough, but our collective efforts and patience will win and Ghana our beloved country will win. As a Black Stars fan and as the leader, I share in your pain and in our pain. We will rise from this temporary setback. It shall be well,” he assured.