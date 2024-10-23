Lawrence Agyekum: Ghana midfielder ready to switch nationality to play for Nigeria

The 20-year-old was born in Ghana to a Ghanaian father but is also eligible to represent the Super Eagles due to having a Nigerian father.
Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has said he is open to switching nationality to play for West African rivals Nigeria.
Despite rising through the ranks at WAFA before securing a dream move to Red Bull Salzburg, Agyekum is yet to be capped by Ghana.
The midfielder has, however, been playing consistently in the Belgian league, where he has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season on loan at Cercle Brugge.
Lawrence Agyekum confirms interest in Nigeria switch
Opening up on his international career, Agyekum said although he is currently Ghanaian, he is open to playing for Nigeria if the chance comes.
“My father is from Ghana but my mother is Nigerian. I can play for both nations. That’s one part that people don’t know about me and if the chance to play for Super Eagles comes, I won’t say no.” he said, as quoted by OwnGoalNegeria
“I have love for both countries and want to see them do well. Not too good for Ghana in the AFCON qualifiers but they are doing well in the World Cup qualifiers. For Nigeria, the reverse is the case. I follow both closely.”
Meanwhile, Agyekum is one of Ghana’s most highly-rated youngsters in Europe, although his international career has yet to kick off.
The midfielder, however, faces an uphill task to break into the Black Stars, where Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Sulemana, Michael Baidoo and Majeed Ashimeru are all ahead of him in the pecking order.