Lawrence Agyekum: Ghana midfielder ready to switch nationality to play for Nigeria

Despite rising through the ranks at WAFA before securing a dream move to Red Bull Salzburg, Agyekum is yet to be capped by Ghana.

The midfielder has, however, been playing consistently in the Belgian league, where he has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season on loan at Cercle Brugge.

Lawrence Agyekum confirms interest in Nigeria switch

Opening up on his international career, Agyekum said although he is currently Ghanaian, he is open to playing for Nigeria if the chance comes.

“My father is from Ghana but my mother is Nigerian. I can play for both nations. That’s one part that people don’t know about me and if the chance to play for Super Eagles comes, I won’t say no.” he said, as quoted by OwnGoalNegeria

“I have love for both countries and want to see them do well. Not too good for Ghana in the AFCON qualifiers but they are doing well in the World Cup qualifiers. For Nigeria, the reverse is the case. I follow both closely.”

Meanwhile, Agyekum is one of Ghana’s most highly-rated youngsters in Europe, although his international career has yet to kick off.