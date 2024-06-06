Jordan Ayew benched as Otto Addo names Ghana’s starting XI against Mali

Addo seems to have gone for a 3-4-3 formation, with Lawrence Ati Zigi given the nod to be in the post against the Eagles.

The back three is made up of Alexander Djiku, Seidu Alidu and Mohammed Salisu, while Thomas Partey and Abdul Salis Samed occupy the double pivot.

Gideon Mensah and Bright & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey will also play at the left and right wing-back positions, respectively.

Ghana's attack will be led by in-form Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo, with Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah providing support from either flank.

The Black Stars are currently fifth in Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers after picking up just three points from their two qualifying matches so far.

The West Africans defeated Madagascar but were surprisingly beaten by Comoros, which leaves them in desperate need of points to boost their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

See Ghana’s starting line-up against Mali below:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Alidu Seidu

Alexander Djiku

Mohammed Salisu

Gideon Mensah

Tariq Lamptey

Thomas Partey

Abdul Salis Samed

Mohammed Kudus

Ernest Nuamah

