Mali are strong but we have a plan – Otto Addo

The Black Stars currently have three points from two qualifying matches, which has left them one point behind Mali and three below leaders Comoros.

Ahead of the crucial away game against the Eagles on Thursday, Addo has admitted that Eric Chelle’s wide will be tough customers.

The former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, however, believes he has mapped out the perfect plan that would see the Black Stars emerge victorious.

“We have a plan. How we want to play. We have observed them well. Of course, most of their players play in Ligue 1. We have our ideas but of course, we cannot tell them,” Addo said at a pre-match press conference, as quoted by 3Sports.

“It’s a very important match for us. We are one point behind Mali and we have to win to give us a chance of qualifying to the World Cup. Mali are a strong team. They have young talent in their team and it will be a tough game for us tomorrow.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Ghana need to win their next two qualifying matches to boost their hopes of reaching the next World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

