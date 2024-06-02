Real Madrid triumphs over Dortmund to clinch 15th champions league title

The much-anticipated match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund lived up to its billing, offering fans a night of intense football action from the outset, both teams demonstrated their determination to clinch the coveted trophy, but it was Real Madrid who ultimately prevailed with a victory.

As boss Carlo Ancelotti hoisted the giant trophy for the fifth time, Real Madrid celebrated their 15th Champions League title, overcoming Borussia Dortmund's bold challenge at Wembley with late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid endured a dreadful first-half performance, spooked by Dortmund's pace and intensity, but somehow reached half-time level, living on their nerves.

Karim Adeyemi will wonder whether he should have shot rather than try to go around Real keeper Thibaut Courtois when clean through and whether he could have done better with another chance that was saved.

Niclas Fullkrug saw his shot bounce back from the inside of the post and was thwarted by Courtois after the break from a powerful header.

Throughout, there was a growing sense of inevitability that Real Madrid would survive and prevail, as they did against Manchester City in the quarter-finals and Bayern Munich in the last four.

Real Madrid is the Champions League's ruthless winning machine, and in Ancelotti, they have a coach with the Midas touch, in charge of players who know how to get the job done.

They demonstrated this again when Dortmund blinked 16 minutes from time, with Carvajal meeting Toni Kroos' corner to glance a header beyond keeper Gregor Kobel and the hand of defender Mats Hummels, who was tempted to risk a red card to keep the effort out.

