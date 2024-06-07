Mohammed Salisu shows his bruised face from battling win against Mali

The Monaco centre-back played alongside Alidu Seidu and Alexander Djiku, who had to overcome several physical duels against Mali’s well-built attackers.

The Black Stars ultimately emerged victorious, though, with second-half goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew ensuring Kamory Doumbia’s strike was only good enough for a consolation.

While the Ghanaian players have been praised for their gallant performance, Salisu took to social media to share a photo of himself with a bruised face.

The 25-year-old shared the said photo on his Snapchat stories, accompanied by the caption: “We go again on Monday.”

Ghana will face the Central African Republic (CAR) in their next World Cup qualifying game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, Salisu will be playing in Europe next season after helping Monaco to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The defender joined the Principality club last year from Southampton after the Saints were relegated from the Premier League.

Despite moving to Monaco with great potential, Salisu was blighted by injuries, ruling him out for the entirety of the first round.

The defender returned to action in late December and was included in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, where he played every game as the Black Stars suffered a disappointing group-stage exit.