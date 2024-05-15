ADVERTISEMENT
GFA confirms Baba Yara Stadium as venue for World Cup qualifier against CAR

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Otto Addo’s side will return to action in June as they aim to qualify for a fifth World Cup tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana currently sit in fourth position in Group I, having won 1-0 against Madagascar before losing by the same scoreline against Comoros last November.

The Black Stars' next qualifying game will be an away fixture against Mali on June 6 in Bamako, with a home match against CAR scheduled for four days later.

A statement from the Ghana FA said Libyan referee Ahmed Abdulrazg will officiate the home game against CAR, adding that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will host that game.

“FIFA has named Libya referee Ahmed Abdulrazg as Centre Referee for the FIFA World Cup Matchday 4 Group I qualifier between Ghana and Central African Republic,” the statement said.

“Compatriots, Mohammed Basim (Assistant I), Al Jahawe Wahed (Assistant II) and Huraywidah Abdulwahid (Fourth Referee) will be his assistants. Hadqa Yahya from Morocco has also been named as the Referee Assessor while Holland-Cole Kasho Joseph from Sierra Leone serves as Match Commissioner.

“Ghana will battle Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 19.00 Hrs.”

The Black Stars are winless in six matches since the start of 2024.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

