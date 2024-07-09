‘This is not Ghana of 6 years ago’ - Niger coach fancies chances against ‘weak’ Black Stars

While the Black Stars are favourites to top the group, the Moroccan tactician is of the view that Niger have a very good chance of also qualifying.

Niger coach describes Group F as affordable

He described the group as “affordable” while insisting that Ghana are not as strong as they used to be and are even beatable at home.

“We’re in an affordable group. We have every chance of qualifying,” Badou said in an interview with CAF Online.

“Ghana is a football country with great professionals… but it’s not the team of 5 or 6 years ago. Even at home, they can lose.”

Meanwhile, ex-Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah has also said he will be targeting victory when Sudan face Ghana in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Appiah will be facing his country of origin after Sudan were drawn against the Black Stars during last Thursday’s draw in Johannesburg.

The 63-year-old, however, said facing Ghana won’t affect how he prepares his team and said he’ll be targeting victory against the Black Stars.

“I’ve always said there [are] no minnows in football now. It is really important that any team you meet, you prepare very well and make sure you have the right team to try and win the day,” he told 3Sports.

“Personally, I also think and hope Ghana and Sudan qualify in that group. For now, I think that is what I can say and I wish both teams the best.”