AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Ghana to face Angola, Sudan and Niger in Group F

Otto Addo’s side was seeded in Pot 1 as one of the 12 highest-ranked teams on the continent, alongside hosts Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Mali, Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon, South Africa and DR Congo.

Black Stars drawn in Group F in AFCON 2025 qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT

The draw, however, saw Ghana picked in Group F and they will now have to battle against Angola, Sudan and Niger to qualify for next year’s tournament in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the draw saw 48 teams drawn into 12 groups of four teams each, with the top two of every group set to qualify for the AFCON, which will take place in December and January.

Group A contains Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros and Gambia, while Group B is made up of hosts Morocco, Gabon, Central African Republic (CAR) and Lesotho.

Group C has Egypt, Mauritania, Cape Verde and Botswana, with Group D also made up of Nigeria, Benin, Libya and Rwanda.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo and Liberia in Group E and AFCON defending champions Ivory Coast, Zambia, Sierra Leone and Chad in Group G.

Five-time AFCON winners Cameroon are paired against Namibia, Kenya and Zimbabwe, while South Africa will also have to navigate their way past a group that contains Uganda, Congo and South Sudan.