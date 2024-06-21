ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Bringing Otto Addo back to Black Stars was a good choice - Sammy Kuffour

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Samuel Osei Kuffour believes the Ghana Football Association (GFA) made a shrewd decision by re-appointing Otto Addo as the Black Stars’ head coach.

Bringing Otto Addo back to Black Stars was a good choice - Sammy Kuffour
Bringing Otto Addo back to Black Stars was a good choice - Sammy Kuffour

Addo managed Ghana from February to December 2024 in an interim capacity and led the country to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

However, he was replaced by Chris Hughton, who was sacked after the Black Stars’ disastrous group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The GFA re-appointed Addo in March 2024, this time handing him a three-year contract with an option to extend for a further two years.

Otto Addo
Otto Addo Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

While Addo’s second stint started on a slow note, he led the Black Stars to two wins in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June.

Kuffour, who played alongside Addo during the 2006 World Cup, believes the GFA made the right decision by re-appointing the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder as Ghana’s head coach.

“I had the opportunity to play with him and also saw him as a technical person during the qualifiers against Nigeria and the tournament itself in Qatar,” Kuffour told Saddick Adams.

“Otto Addo is someone who always wants the best, influenced by his background in Germany. Germans have a different mentality, upbringing, and he knows what he wants.”

Samuel Osei Kuffour
Samuel Osei Kuffour Normalisation Committee unveils six adhoc committees Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “He speaks to me a lot. Sometimes after training, he asks me what I observed. If there’s something about a player’s body language that I didn’t like, he suggests that I talk to the player.”

“Bringing him back was a good choice. Forget about whatever happened at the World Cup and focus on what we are doing now, especially in the World Cup qualifiers.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars currently sit joint-top of Group I in the CAF World Cup qualifiers on nine points, alongside Comoros.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor

Black Stars move four places up in latest FIFA ranking

Black Stars move four places up in latest FIFA ranking

Kobbie Mainoo: I considered playing for Ghana

Kobbie Mainoo: I considered playing for Ghana

Bringing Otto Addo back to Black Stars was a good choice - Sammy Kuffour

Bringing Otto Addo back to Black Stars was a good choice - Sammy Kuffour