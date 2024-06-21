Bringing Otto Addo back to Black Stars was a good choice - Sammy Kuffour

However, he was replaced by Chris Hughton, who was sacked after the Black Stars’ disastrous group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The GFA re-appointed Addo in March 2024, this time handing him a three-year contract with an option to extend for a further two years.

While Addo’s second stint started on a slow note, he led the Black Stars to two wins in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June.

Kuffour, who played alongside Addo during the 2006 World Cup, believes the GFA made the right decision by re-appointing the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder as Ghana’s head coach.

“I had the opportunity to play with him and also saw him as a technical person during the qualifiers against Nigeria and the tournament itself in Qatar,” Kuffour told Saddick Adams.

“Otto Addo is someone who always wants the best, influenced by his background in Germany. Germans have a different mentality, upbringing, and he knows what he wants.”

He added: “He speaks to me a lot. Sometimes after training, he asks me what I observed. If there’s something about a player’s body language that I didn’t like, he suggests that I talk to the player.”

“Bringing him back was a good choice. Forget about whatever happened at the World Cup and focus on what we are doing now, especially in the World Cup qualifiers.”