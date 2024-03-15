Otto Addo reappointed as Black Stars coach

Otto Addo's appointment comes after the recommendation of the five-member Black Stars Head Coach search committee.

GFA confirmed that they have offered Addo a 34-month contract with the option to extend for a further two years.

Borussia Dortmund has agreed to release Otto Addo during the March international window, allowing him to assume the position permanently in May of this year.

Otto Addo has been serving as a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga club announcing that he will depart from his role in the summer.