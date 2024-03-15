ADVERTISEMENT
Otto Addo reappointed as Black Stars coach

Emmanuel Tornyi

Otto Addo has been reinstated as the coach of the Black Stars by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The former Ghanaian international takes over from Chris Hughton, who was relieved of his duties following the team's disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Otto Addo's appointment comes after the recommendation of the five-member Black Stars Head Coach search committee.

GFA confirmed that they have offered Addo a 34-month contract with the option to extend for a further two years.

Borussia Dortmund has agreed to release Otto Addo during the March international window, allowing him to assume the position permanently in May of this year.

Otto Addo has been serving as a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga club announcing that he will depart from his role in the summer.

Additionally, they have confirmed his release for the upcoming international break, after which he will return to Germany.

