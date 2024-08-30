ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘Players who only want to join Black Stars for tournaments not welcome’ – Otto Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has said although his doors remain open to everyone, players who only express interest in playing for the Black Stars before a tournament will not be welcome.

Otto Addo: Players who only want to join Black Stars for tournaments not welcome
Otto Addo: Players who only want to join Black Stars for tournaments not welcome

Addo said this when he met the media on Thursday to announce his squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Recommended articles

Asked about the status of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah, who are both England-born, the Black Stars boss said he remains in contact with them.

Eddie Nketiah still eligible to play for Ghana after getting zero minutes for England
Eddie Nketiah still eligible to play for Ghana after getting zero minutes for England Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, clarified that every player who wants to join the national team must do so early or will not be let in when a tournament is close.

“Before we played against Nigeria in 2022, I was after them and they said they needed time. They are still not here but the door is always open,” Addo said.

“To be honest, I think players who want to join the national team should come quite early to get familiar with me, with the team, with the players, with Ghana as such and not before a tournament.

“This is the only point where I say the door is closed. If somebody comes and wants to join the team before the World Cup, that is not possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, before taking on Niger four days later in Morocco.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has once again been left out of the squad after also not making the last roster in June.

However, the usual suspects have all been invited, including West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

There’s also a place for Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare, who joins Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacott as the goalkeeping options.

ADVERTISEMENT

In defence, one of the biggest misses is Daniel Amartey, with the defender struggling for game time at Besiktas this season.

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has also earned his first call-up since the 2023 AFCON, while Inaki Williams and Joseph Paintsil have also returned to the fold.

The Black Stars are stacked in attack, where Leicester City duo Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew are joined by Ibrahim Osman, Antoine Semenyo and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jordan Ayew always shows up very dedicated to Black Stars – Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew always shows up very dedicated to Black Stars – Otto Addo

Baba Rahman turned down Black Stars call-up due to bullying - Otto Addo

Baba Rahman turned down Black Stars call-up due to fans' bullying - Otto Addo

Otto Addo: Players who only want to join Black Stars for tournaments not welcome

‘Players who only want to join Black Stars for tournaments not welcome’ – Otto Addo

5 players likely to miss out on Ghana’s squad for 2025 AFCON qualifiers

5 players likely to miss out on Ghana’s squad for 2025 AFCON qualifiers