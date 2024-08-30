‘Players who only want to join Black Stars for tournaments not welcome’ – Otto Addo

Asked about the status of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah, who are both England-born, the Black Stars boss said he remains in contact with them.

Pulse Ghana

Join Black Stars now before my doors are closed - Otto Addo to Europe-born players

He, however, clarified that every player who wants to join the national team must do so early or will not be let in when a tournament is close.

“Before we played against Nigeria in 2022, I was after them and they said they needed time. They are still not here but the door is always open,” Addo said.

“To be honest, I think players who want to join the national team should come quite early to get familiar with me, with the team, with the players, with Ghana as such and not before a tournament.

“This is the only point where I say the door is closed. If somebody comes and wants to join the team before the World Cup, that is not possible.”

Ghana will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, before taking on Niger four days later in Morocco.

Ghana's 23-man squad for AFCON qualifiers

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has once again been left out of the squad after also not making the last roster in June.

However, the usual suspects have all been invited, including West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

There’s also a place for Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare, who joins Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacott as the goalkeeping options.

In defence, one of the biggest misses is Daniel Amartey, with the defender struggling for game time at Besiktas this season.

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has also earned his first call-up since the 2023 AFCON, while Inaki Williams and Joseph Paintsil have also returned to the fold.