Andre Ayew dropped again as Kudus leads Ghana squad for Angola, Niger AFCON qualifiers

The 49-year-old announced his squad at a press conference at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday.
Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his 23-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Angola and Niger.
Addo’s side will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, before taking on Niger four days later in Morocco.
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has once again been left out of the squad after also not making the last roster in June.
However, the usual suspects have all been invited, including West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.
Partey, Kudus, Inaki Williams in latest Ghana squad
There’s also a place for Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare, who joins Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacott as the goalkeeping options.
In defence, one of the biggest misses is Daniel Amartey, with the defender struggling for game time at Besiktas this season.
Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has also earned his first call-up since the 2023 AFCON, while Inaki Williams and Joseph Paintsil have also returned to the fold.
The Black Stars are stacked in attack, where Leicester City duo Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew are joined by Ibrahim Osman, Antoine Semenyo and Brandon Thomas-Asante.
See the Black Stars’s latest squad for the games against Angola and Niger below:
Goalkeepers:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Jojo Wollacott
Frederick Asare
Defenders:
Alidu Seidu
Tariq Lamptey
Alexander Djiku
Abdul Mumin
Mohammed Salisu
Jerome Opoku
Ebenezer Annan
Kingsley Schindler
Midfielders:
Mohammed Kudus
Abu Francis
Thomas Partey
Elisha Owusu
Majeed Ashimeru
Attackers:
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Joseph Paintsil
Ibrahim Osman
Antoine Semenyo
Inaki Williams
Brandon Thomas-Asante
Jordan Ayew