Andre Ayew dropped again as Kudus leads Ghana squad for Angola, Niger AFCON qualifiers

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named his 23-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Angola and Niger.

The 49-year-old announced his squad at a press conference at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday.

Addo’s side will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, before taking on Niger four days later in Morocco.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has once again been left out of the squad after also not making the last roster in June.

However, the usual suspects have all been invited, including West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

The Black Stars of Ghana
There’s also a place for Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare, who joins Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacott as the goalkeeping options.

In defence, one of the biggest misses is Daniel Amartey, with the defender struggling for game time at Besiktas this season.

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has also earned his first call-up since the 2023 AFCON, while Inaki Williams and Joseph Paintsil have also returned to the fold.

The Black Stars are stacked in attack, where Leicester City duo Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew are joined by Ibrahim Osman, Antoine Semenyo and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

See the Black Stars’s latest squad for the games against Angola and Niger below:

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Jojo Wollacott

Frederick Asare

Defenders:

Alidu Seidu

Tariq Lamptey

Alexander Djiku

Abdul Mumin

Mohammed Salisu

Jerome Opoku

Ebenezer Annan

Kingsley Schindler

Midfielders:

Mohammed Kudus

Abu Francis

Thomas Partey

Elisha Owusu

Majeed Ashimeru

Attackers:

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Joseph Paintsil

Ibrahim Osman

Antoine Semenyo

Inaki Williams

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Jordan Ayew

