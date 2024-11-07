Otto Addo will need time to build a strong Black Stars team – Ibrahim Saanie Daara

He pointed out that while the Black Stars secured a World Cup qualification by defeating Nigeria with a youthful squad, their momentum was lost after their World Cup elimination.

Saanie Daara attributed this decline to frequent coaching changes, which he believes have disrupted the team’s consistency and confidence.

"The Black Stars defeated Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup with a young team, but we lost momentum after the World Cup elimination," he explained.

He further stressed the importance of giving Otto Addo time to nurture the next generation of players. “The technical team is now building a young team, so we must exercise patience for this team,” he said.

Black Stars’ qualification hopes hang in the balance

The Black Stars are heading into the final two matches of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, where they will face Niger and Angola in crucial encounters. Ghana’s qualification hopes depend on securing victories in both matches. A win in each would significantly boost their chances of reaching the tournament.