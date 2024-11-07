ADVERTISEMENT
Otto Addo will need time to build a strong Black Stars team – Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Former Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has urged Ghanaians to be patient with head coach Otto Addo as he works to rebuild the national team.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo
Speaking with Asempa FM, Saanie Daara acknowledged that the Black Stars have faced a series of setbacks, including disappointing performances both in Africa and on the global stage, and are now at risk of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a winless run in the qualifiers.

He pointed out that while the Black Stars secured a World Cup qualification by defeating Nigeria with a youthful squad, their momentum was lost after their World Cup elimination.

Saanie Daara attributed this decline to frequent coaching changes, which he believes have disrupted the team’s consistency and confidence.

"The Black Stars defeated Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup with a young team, but we lost momentum after the World Cup elimination," he explained.

He further stressed the importance of giving Otto Addo time to nurture the next generation of players. “The technical team is now building a young team, so we must exercise patience for this team,” he said.

Black Stars players
The Black Stars are heading into the final two matches of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, where they will face Niger and Angola in crucial encounters. Ghana’s qualification hopes depend on securing victories in both matches. A win in each would significantly boost their chances of reaching the tournament.

Adding to the drama, Ghana’s path to qualification is partially dependent on Sudan’s results, as they also face Niger and Angola. If Sudan falters in these matches, Ghana’s chances of advancing to the AFCON will become much clearer, offering the Black Stars a potential lifeline despite their struggles in the qualifiers.

