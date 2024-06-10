‘You need a striker like Jordan Ayew who can hold the ball’ – Otto Addo

The Crystal Palace forward came off the bench to great effect by scoring a late winner as Addo’s side secured an important 1-2 victory away from home.

The 32-year-old also nearly recorded an assist when he played Thomas Partey through on goal with a delightful pass, but the Arsenal midfielder missed the chance.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s next qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday, Addo highlighted the importance of having a good bench that can impact games.

The Black Stars boss said Ayew is the kind of player needed to hold up play, while also reserving praise for the other substitutes like Abdul Mumin, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Elisha Owusu.

“For me, it’s very, very important to have different options. Sometimes you need a striker like Jordan (Ayew) who can hold the ball or somebody who goes one against one like Kudus, or sometimes you have a more defensive structure for the game,” Addo said, as quoted by GFA.org.

“It depends on who we are playing and so for me, it’s very, very decisive to see the options to score goals and also the best option how to defend and based on that plus the training, plus the games they played for their teams decides who will play but it has to fit with the opponent we have and this is very, very important for me and I was happy that the players who came in made an impact.”

He added: “Mumin (Abdul) was there straight, Jordan (Ayew) scored the winning goal and had a good assist where Thomas almost scored, Fatawu (Issahaku) was pressing well and looking really, really sharp, winning the ball for us to have the winning goal.

“Elisha (Owusu) was there on point, stopped some important attacks against us and I was really, really happy to have this bench.”