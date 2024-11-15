ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Puma unveils new Black Stars home and away jerseys

Pulse Sports

Sportswear giants Puma have unveiled new home and away kits for the Black Stars ahead of their 2025 AFCON qualifier against Angola today, Friday, November 15, 2024.

The German kit maker released its latest sets of jerseys for the teams they sponsor, including Egypt, Ivory Coast and Morocco.

Ghana’s home kit is predominantly white, with the lining on the neck adorned with red, yellow and green colours.

There is also a black star on the chest area, in between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) logo and Puma’s emblem on either side, with shades of yellow stripes on the side.

The Black Stars’ away jersey also takes inspiration from the yellow kits the national team wore in the 1990s, with a few designs on the neck and arms.

Ghana will likely wear their new jersey when they take on Angola in a crucial AFCON qualifier on Friday evening.

Otto Addo’s side has very slim chances of progressing after failing to win any of their four group matches thus far.

However, Niger’s 4-0 victory over Sudan on Thursday means the Black Stars must win against Angola to keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo expects a tough game against the Palancas Negras, who have already booked their place at next year’s AFCON.

These are difficult games. You can't take it for granted that they will play, let's say, 50 per cent or so,” the Ghana coach said.

“I know that they (Angola) will be 100 per cent ready. It's going to be difficult, it's an away game. It's going to be very, very tight, I know. But I think mentally the boys are ready. I'm looking forward to that game. It's time for our first victory in this competition. I think it's a great opportunity to keep the chance alive.”

The Black Stars currently sit at the bottom of Group F of the AFCON qualifiers with just two points from four matches.

