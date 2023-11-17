ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘We didn’t come to Ghana for holidays, we came to win’ – Madagascar coach

Emmanuel Ayamga

Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe says his side is targeting a win against Ghana in their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Romuald Rakotondrabe: Madagascar didn’t come to Ghana for holidays, we came to win
Romuald Rakotondrabe: Madagascar didn’t come to Ghana for holidays, we came to win

The East African country will face the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Recommended articles

Despite Ghana’s lack of form in recent months, having lost to both Mexico and the USA in their last two matches, Madagascar are still underdogs going into Friday’s game.

Speaking at a press-match press conference, Rakotondrabe served notice to the Black Stars that his side will not be rolling the red carpet.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that Madagascar were not in Ghana for a holiday, but rather to take all three points from the hosts.

“We didn't come to Ghana for holidays. We came here to win the game,” Rakotondrabe told the media, as quoted by 3Sports.

“It's very true that the last time we beat Ghana was in 2015, and that was a friendly. We are going to do everything possible to defeat Ghana on Friday.”

“I can never judge the Black Stars based on two friendlies. Friendlies are different from qualifiers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be hoping to open their World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory against Madagascar.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fatawu Issahaku handed late call-up to Black Stars for World Cup qualifiers

Fatawu Issahaku handed late call-up to Black Stars for World Cup qualifiers

Chris Hughton welcomes pressure in Black Stars hot seat to win games

Chris Hughton welcomes pressure in Black Stars hot seat to win games

Chris Hughton hopeful of ‘quality player’ Thomas Partey being fit for AFCON

Chris Hughton hopeful of ‘quality player’ Thomas Partey being fit for AFCON

Romuald Rakotondrabe: Madagascar didn’t come to Ghana for holidays, we came to win

‘We didn’t come to Ghana for holidays, we came to win’ – Madagascar coach