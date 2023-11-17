‘We didn’t come to Ghana for holidays, we came to win’ – Madagascar coach

Despite Ghana’s lack of form in recent months, having lost to both Mexico and the USA in their last two matches, Madagascar are still underdogs going into Friday’s game.

Speaking at a press-match press conference, Rakotondrabe served notice to the Black Stars that his side will not be rolling the red carpet.

He noted that Madagascar were not in Ghana for a holiday, but rather to take all three points from the hosts.

“We didn't come to Ghana for holidays. We came here to win the game,” Rakotondrabe told the media, as quoted by 3Sports.

“It's very true that the last time we beat Ghana was in 2015, and that was a friendly. We are going to do everything possible to defeat Ghana on Friday.”

“I can never judge the Black Stars based on two friendlies. Friendlies are different from qualifiers.”

