Support us if you want Black Stars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup - Otto Addo

Black Stars were eliminated from the AFCON qualifiers following a 2-0 defeat to Angola in Luanda on Friday.

The loss marked the end of a lackluster campaign, with the team failing to secure a single win in five games, recording three draws and two losses.

Despite the setback, Addo has called for unity and support as the team shifts focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“I understand that people are disappointed, maybe angry. I was also disappointed, but surely, we have to move on now. We need to do our best to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers, and it starts tomorrow. If you [Ghanaians] want us to go to the World Cup, you need to support us,” Addo said during a press conference on Sunday.

Ghana's World Cup qualification journey

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature an expanded format with 48 teams.

Africa has been allocated 10 slots, with nine teams qualifying directly by topping their groups and the 10th team earning a spot through an intercontinental playoff.

Ghana is currently in Group I, tied on points with group leaders Comoros. The Black Stars will need to secure the top spot or accumulate enough points to earn a playoff chance.

Otto Addo's determination

Otto Addo, who guided Ghana to the 2022 World Cup, is determined to lead the team to back-to-back qualifications. The coach remains optimistic about Ghana’s chances and has assured fans that preparations for the qualifiers are already underway.