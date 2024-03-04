ADVERTISEMENT
Borteyman Sports Complex to be converted into Sports University after African Games

Emmanuel Ayamga

The newly built Borteyman Sports Complex will be converted into a University for Sports Development after the 2023 African Games, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has said.

Sector Minister Mustapha Ussif said the move is geared towards ensuring the facilities at the Complex are well maintained.

The Minister said this when he addressed the media on Monday, February 4, 2024, on preparations for the African Games, which will be hosted in Ghana from March 8 to March 23.

According to him, the Borteyman Sports Complex will be converted into a University for Sports Development when the Games are done.

“To ensure the facilities are well maintained for the continuous benefits of the good people of our country, the facilities at Borteyman will be converted to the University for Sports Development after the Games…to ensure sustainability and legacy of these Games.”

The multi-million dollar Borteyman Sports Complex currently has several facilities, including hostels, football pitches, a cafeteria and a medical centre.

The Sports Minister noted that "this will attract local and foreign sports federations to camp in Ghana and prepare for various competitions."

Mustapha Ussif explained that converting the facilities into a Sports Development University will "position Ghana as a sports hub within the West African sub-region."

The Borteyman Sports Complex will host disciplines such as table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton and the triathlon.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

