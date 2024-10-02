Brandon Thomas-Asante scores in Coventry City win over Blackburn Rovers

In the 11th minute, Coventry City took the lead when Jack Rudoni drilled the ball past the goalkeeper.

American forward Haji Wright smashed into the net the second goal of the game to double the Sky Blues’ lead before the halftime break.

With six minutes left to the end of the game, Thomas-Asante was played through by Josh Eccles and he nicely controlled the ball past Blackburn's defenders to score with his right foot to seal the win, extending Coventry’s home dominance over Blackburn to eight games.

Meanwhile, the goal marks Thomas-Asante's third of the season for the club; he is now the second-top scorer for the Championship side.

Upcoming match

Coventry City will welcome Sheffield Wednesday in their next game, with the latter currently occupying the 19th position on the league log.

The bigger picture for Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante, who has scored twice in his last three starts for the English team, would be hoping to bag more goals for the club as the season progresses and as the Sky Blues aim to gain promotion to the Premier League.