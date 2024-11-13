British fan wants Akrobeto to replace outgoing Gary Lineker as host of BBC's MOTD show

Lineker, a former England international who also played for Leicester City, Tottenham and Barcelona, ventured into sports media following his retirement from football.

The 63-year-old served as a pundit on the BBC before taking over from Des Lynam as host of the Match of the Day highlights show in 1999.

Social media users back Akrobeto to replace Gary Lineker

With Lineker set to vacate the show, some fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) are clamouring for Akrobeto to succeed him in the role.

One British fan with the username Josh Pearson quoted a story on Lineker’s departure with a photo of the Ghanaian comic actor, along with the caption: “The only suitable replacement. Make it happen BBC.”

While the post was meant to be a joke, it received several replies from like-minded social media users who took a cue by agreeing with the suggestion, albeit in jest.

Meanwhile, Akrobeto, whose real name is Akwasi Boadi, has become an internet sensation after going viral several times with his ‘Real News’.

The Kumawood actor and comedian presents the parody news show on United Television (UTV) once every week.

Although the programme centres around a funny way of presenting news, it is loved by many people across the world.