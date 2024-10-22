ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Champions League: Real Madrid probable line-up against Borussia Dortmund

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Real Madrid will host Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid vs Dortmund
Real Madrid vs Dortmund

The fixture is a rematch of the famous final where Los Blancos defeated the Black and Yellows to clinch their record-breaking 15th UCL title.

Recommended articles

Although Real Madrid recently secured a win against Stuttgart after suffering a loss to Lille, their Champions League campaign has not started as their fans had hoped. Tonight, they face a strong Borussia Dortmund side.

With Dani Carvajal sidelined due to a serious injury sustained against Villarreal on 5 October, here's how Real Madrid could line up tonight:

ADVERTISEMENT
Thibaut Courtois / Photo source: Real Madrid
Thibaut Courtois / Photo source: Real Madrid Pulse Ghana

Thibaut Courtois is expected to start between the posts. He has returned from injury and was crucial in Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo.

In Carvajal’s absence, Lucas Vázquez will likely play at right-back. Éder Militão is expected to partner Antonio Rüdiger in central defence, while Ferland Mendy will slot in at left-back, completing a four-man defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

To match the high intensity expected from Borussia Dortmund, Carlo Ancelotti will likely field Aurélien Tchouaméni as the defensive midfielder, with Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde operating ahead of him to provide both creativity and defensive support.

In attack, Rodrygo is expected to start alongside Kylian Mbappé, who is back from injury, and the in-form Vinícius Jr. These three attackers will look to exploit Dortmund’s defence with their pace and technical skill.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their 12 Champions League matches this season (W8, D4). Remarkably, this is the first time they have reached a European Cup/Champions League final without losing a match. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have only lost one of their last 11 European matches (W7, D3), keeping clean sheets in six of those games and scoring the first goal in nine of their last 10 outings.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana vs Sudan

Sudan vs Ghana: Preview, team news, statistics, line-ups, and predictions

Sudan vs Ghana: Inaki in, Jordan out, as Otto Addo names starting line-up

Sudan vs Ghana: Inaki in, Jordan out, as Otto Addo names starting line-up

Ghanaians blast Black Stars over disappointing defeat to Sudan in AFCON qualifiers

‘Worst Black Stars team in history' - Ghanaians fume over damaging Sudan defeat

Joseph Agbeko: I sometimes wish Black Stars lose due to neglect of boxing

Joseph Agbeko: I sometimes wish Black Stars lose due to neglect of boxing