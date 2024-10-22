Champions League: Real Madrid probable line-up against Borussia Dortmund

The fixture is a rematch of the famous final where Los Blancos defeated the Black and Yellows to clinch their record-breaking 15th UCL title.
Real Madrid will host Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League.
Although Real Madrid recently secured a win against Stuttgart after suffering a loss to Lille, their Champions League campaign has not started as their fans had hoped. Tonight, they face a strong Borussia Dortmund side.
With Dani Carvajal sidelined due to a serious injury sustained against Villarreal on 5 October, here's how Real Madrid could line up tonight:
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois is expected to start between the posts. He has returned from injury and was crucial in Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo.
Defenders
In Carvajal’s absence, Lucas Vázquez will likely play at right-back. Éder Militão is expected to partner Antonio Rüdiger in central defence, while Ferland Mendy will slot in at left-back, completing a four-man defence.
Midfielders
To match the high intensity expected from Borussia Dortmund, Carlo Ancelotti will likely field Aurélien Tchouaméni as the defensive midfielder, with Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde operating ahead of him to provide both creativity and defensive support.
Attackers
In attack, Rodrygo is expected to start alongside Kylian Mbappé, who is back from injury, and the in-form Vinícius Jr. These three attackers will look to exploit Dortmund’s defence with their pace and technical skill.
Statistics
Real Madrid are unbeaten in their 12 Champions League matches this season (W8, D4). Remarkably, this is the first time they have reached a European Cup/Champions League final without losing a match. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have only lost one of their last 11 European matches (W7, D3), keeping clean sheets in six of those games and scoring the first goal in nine of their last 10 outings.