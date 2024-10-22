UEFA Champions League: Today's fixtures and predictions

The UEFA Champions League action continues tonight, with exciting matches taking place across Europe. Here’s a look at the fixtures and predictions for tonight’s games:
Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu in a rematch following their previous encounter in last season’s final. Madrid will be aiming to bounce back after a shock 1-0 loss to Lille, which ended their 53-game unbeaten run.
Prediction: Real Madrid to win and over 2.5 goals
Arsenal vs FC Shakhtar Donetsk
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side are looking to secure back-to-back Champions League wins after their 2-0 victory over PSG.
Prediction: Arsenal win
AC Milan vs Club Brugge
AC Milan host Club Brugge at the San Siro in search of their first European win of the season.
Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals
Juventus vs Stuttgart
Juventus aim for another Champions League win as they welcome Stuttgart to the Allianz Stadium. Stuttgart have struggled so far, collecting just one point.
Prediction: Juventus win and over 1.5 goals
AS Monaco vs Red Star Belgrade
AS Monaco, following a draw against Dinamo Zagreb (2-2) after their surprise victory over Barcelona, hope to secure another win against Red Star Belgrade.
Prediction: Home win or over 2.5 goals
SK Sturm Graz vs Sporting
Prediction: Over 1.5 goals or both teams to score
PSG vs PSV
Prediction: PSG win or over 2.5 goals
Aston Villa vs Bologna
Prediction: Both teams to score or over 2.5 goals
Girona vs Slovan Bratislava
Prediction: Over 1.5 goals