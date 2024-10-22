ADVERTISEMENT
UEFA Champions League: Today's fixtures and predictions

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

The UEFA Champions League action continues tonight, with exciting matches taking place across Europe. Here’s a look at the fixtures and predictions for tonight’s games:

Real Madrid vs Dortmund
Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu in a rematch following their previous encounter in last season’s final. Madrid will be aiming to bounce back after a shock 1-0 loss to Lille, which ended their 53-game unbeaten run.

Prediction: Real Madrid to win and over 2.5 goals

Arsenal
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side are looking to secure back-to-back Champions League wins after their 2-0 victory over PSG.

Prediction: Arsenal win

AC Milan host Club Brugge at the San Siro in search of their first European win of the season.

Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

Juventus aim for another Champions League win as they welcome Stuttgart to the Allianz Stadium. Stuttgart have struggled so far, collecting just one point.

Prediction: Juventus win and over 1.5 goals

AS Monaco, following a draw against Dinamo Zagreb (2-2) after their surprise victory over Barcelona, hope to secure another win against Red Star Belgrade.

Prediction: Home win or over 2.5 goals

Prediction: Over 1.5 goals or both teams to score

Prediction: PSG win or over 2.5 goals

Prediction: Both teams to score or over 2.5 goals

Prediction: Over 1.5 goals

