Announcing his squad on Tuesday at the Accra City Hotel, it included four players from the Ghana Premier League.
One of the big names conspicuously missing from the squad was Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu.
READ ALSO: Becoming Ghana’s President or winning GHc1 billion? – Kwesi Appiah makes interesting pick
However, the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso and Richard Ofori have all been included.
Meanwhile, in-form Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah have also been handed debut call-ups.
The Black Stars have a double-header clash against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Ghana will host Sudan at Cape Coast Stadium on March 27, with the reverse fixture in Omdurman three days later.
See CK Akonnor’s 23-man provisional squad below:
GOALKEEPERS
Richard Ofori - Maritzburg United
Razak Abalora - Azam FC
Richard Attah - Hearts of Oak
CENTRE-BACKS
Nicholas Opoku - Amien SC
Joseph Aidoo - Celta Vigo
Kasim Nuhu - Fortuna Disseldorf
Habib Mohammed - Asante Kotoko
WINGERS /LB
Christopher Antwi Adjei - Paderbon
Tarique Fosu - Bredford FC
Samuel Owusu - Al Fayha FC
Andre Ayew - Swansea City FC
WINGERS /RB
Kwadwo Amoako - Ashgold Andy Yiadom- Reading Gideon Mensah - Zulte Waregem
MIDFIELDERS
Mubarak Wakaso - Jiangsu Suning
Alfred Duncan - Florentia
Iddrisu Baba - Real Mallorca
Thomas Teye Partey - Atletico Madrid
Mohammed Kudus - Nordsjaelland
FORWARDS
Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace
Richmond Boakye Yiadom - Red Star Belgrade
Eugene Ansah - Hapoel Ra’anana
Yahaya Mohammed - Aduana Stars