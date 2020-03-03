Announcing his squad on Tuesday at the Accra City Hotel, it included four players from the Ghana Premier League.

One of the big names conspicuously missing from the squad was Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu.

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

However, the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso and Richard Ofori have all been included.

Meanwhile, in-form Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah have also been handed debut call-ups.

The Black Stars have a double-header clash against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana will host Sudan at Cape Coast Stadium on March 27, with the reverse fixture in Omdurman three days later.

See CK Akonnor’s 23-man provisional squad below:

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Ofori - Maritzburg United

Razak Abalora - Azam FC

Richard Attah - Hearts of Oak

CENTRE-BACKS

Nicholas Opoku - Amien SC

Joseph Aidoo - Celta Vigo

Kasim Nuhu - Fortuna Disseldorf

Habib Mohammed - Asante Kotoko

WINGERS /LB

Christopher Antwi Adjei - Paderbon

Tarique Fosu - Bredford FC

Samuel Owusu - Al Fayha FC

Andre Ayew - Swansea City FC

WINGERS /RB

Kwadwo Amoako - Ashgold Andy Yiadom- Reading Gideon Mensah - Zulte Waregem

MIDFIELDERS

Mubarak Wakaso - Jiangsu Suning

Alfred Duncan - Florentia

Iddrisu Baba - Real Mallorca

Thomas Teye Partey - Atletico Madrid

Mohammed Kudus - Nordsjaelland

FORWARDS

Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace

Richmond Boakye Yiadom - Red Star Belgrade

Eugene Ansah - Hapoel Ra’anana

Yahaya Mohammed - Aduana Stars