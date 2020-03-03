The 59-year-old has joked that he would prefer to be Ghana’s President than having GHc1 billion in his account.

Appiah recently left his post as head coach of the Black Stars following the expiration of his contract last December.

Kwesi Appiah

In a sit-down interview with Pulse.com.gh, Appiah said although he would choose the Presidency over money, he has no desire of entering politics.

“I prefer the Ghana President,” a smiling Appiah said in an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh.

He was, however, quick to add: “But the Presidency, there’s no way I’m going to [ever achieve that] because I’m not a politician.”

Appiah is currently promoting his recently launched autobiography, titled 'Leaders Don't Have To Yell'.

The 400-page book is a leadership memoir in which Appiah shares his account of key events during his playing days and his two stints as coach of Ghana.