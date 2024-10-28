Clash of the Titans: Ghana to face rivals Nigeria in epic WAFU U-20 final

In the second half, Jerry Afriyie coolly slotted home a penalty to complete the turnaround, propelling Ghana into the final.

Similarly, Nigeria pulled off a dramatic 3-1 victory over Niger. Niger took the lead ten minutes before half-time, but the Flying Eagles equalised just before the break. Jephta drilled in a second goal from inside the box, while Olalekan sealed the win deep into stoppage time, securing Nigeria's place in the final alongside their fierce rivals.

What the victory means or Ghana and Nigeria

Both Ghana and Nigeria have not only earned their places in the WAFU B U-20 final but have also secured qualification for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Niger and Côte d'Ivoire, as semi-finalists, will also represent Africa on the global stage, with all four nations automatically qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.