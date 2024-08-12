‘You couldn’t even post him’ – Criss Waddle slams GFA for not paying tribute to Junior Agogo

Agogo sadly passed away in 2019 – just a few days after he celebrated his 40th birthday – after years of battling stroke.

The former Ghana striker’s death was mourned across the world, with the football community also extending their condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

Nottingham Forest pay tribute to Junior Agogo

Last Thursday, August 1, 2024, would’ve marked Agogo’s 45th birthday and Nottingham Forest took to social media to pay tribute to him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Premier League club wrote: “Remembering Junior Agogo on what would have been his 45th birthday.”

However, there was no such post on the pages of the GFA and the Black Stars, which led to Criss Waddle calling them out.

“Exactly a week ago, Nottingham Forest celebrated Junior Agogo on his 5th anniversary of his death and posted him to show appreciation for his services yet GFA & the official black star pages couldn’t show the same Gesture.kyeres3 black man dier,” the rapper ranted on X.

During his football career, Agogo lined up for several English clubs, including Oldham, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers.

However, it was at Nottingham Forest that he actually established himself the most after spending three years at the club.

Agogo made his debut for Ghana in 2006 and was one of the key players when the Black Stars finished third as hosts of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).