The former Black Stars striker passed away in London on August 22, 2019, aged 40 after a stroke.

His death has drawn sympathy from Ghanaians and foreigners across social media.

Sonnie Badu, however, believes his death was preventable.

According to him, he didn’t receive the same love Ghanaians are showing to him now when he was alive and suffering from the stroke.

He made this statement on Instagram, adding that ‘Ghana must learn how to celebrate their heroes’.

“My brother you are trending. Ghana is talking about you. You cried for help and when stroke hit, you wept on tv and said none of your team mates or GFA had come to see you.

If only they had shown you this love when you needed it perhaps you would have held on.

I will say this again! Ghana must learn how to celebrate their heroes.

May God bless our homeland!

Rest well #JnrAgogo”, he stated.