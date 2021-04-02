Crunch fortnight leaves creaking Real Madrid little margin for error

There can be no letting up against either Liverpool or Barcelona, which is not a new scenario for a team used to playing climax games back to back at the business end of a season.

- Ramos sidelined again -

The difference this time is the resources at Zidane's disposal, many of them tried and trusted, who with peak fitness and form would be picked without hesitation for a trio of crunch games like these. When the stakes are high, Zidane has preferred to change less.

His problem though is Madrid's go-to eleven may not be ready for the strain, with Sergio Ramos already ruled out of both games against Liverpool and the Clasico, expected missing for around a month with a calf injury sustained on international duty with Spain.

Toni Kroos returned from early from his attachment with Germany due to a muscle problem while Madrid may not have been thrilled to see the 35-year-old Luka Modric spared only 36 minutes of Croatia's three World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta.