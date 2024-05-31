Memphis Depay releases rap song titled ‘Kings and Kingdoms’ with parts of video shot in Ghana

The 30-year-old has been visiting Ghana regularly to undertake charity work and also connect with his roots in the West African country.

On Thursday, Depay released the official music video for his rap song “Kings and Kingdoms” on YouTube and the video has already garnered over 45,000 views.

Parts of the video were shot in Ghana, capturing the footballer’s visits to the West African country in recent times.

The music video contained footage from Depay’s visit to the Manhyia Palace to visit the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The video also captured the Netherlands international riding a motorbike on the streets of Accra while playing with some disabled kids on his previous visit to Ghana.

In June 2023, Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum were in Ghana and visited a gym in the capital to connect with some of the aspiring boxers.

In videos that went viral on social media, the pair were seen fraternizing with kid boxers before making a donation towards the renovation of the gym.

Later in the year, Depay returned to Ghana and paid a courtesy call on the Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace while on vacation in Ghana last month.

In a post on Instagram, the former Manchester United star shared a picture with the revered overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Displaying cultural appreciation, he wore a vibrant kente cloth and respectfully draped it off his shoulder as a gesture of honour towards the Otumfuo.

