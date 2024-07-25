Djiku plays 90 minutes as Fenerbahce beat Lugano in Mourinho’s first competitive game

Djiku started at the heart of defence alongside new signing Caglar Soyuncu, with the pair getting the nod as Mourinho’s centre-back partnership.

Djiku stars in Fenerbahce's win over Lugano in Champions League

Fenerbahce made a slow start to the game and fell behind after just the fourth minute when Ayman El Wafi opened the scoring.

However, Mourinho’s side rallied their way back strongly, with two goals from Edin Dzeko on either side of the half overturning the scoreline.

The hosts restored parity through Uran Bislimi in the 64th minute before Dzeko completed his hat-trick three minutes later to put the Turkish club in front once again.

Ferdi Kadioglu added Fenerbahce’s fourth with a quarter of an hour left on the clock but there was still time for some late drama as Milton Valenzuela scored a late consolation goal to ensure the game ended 3-4.

Fenerbahce will host Lugano next week in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League as they aim to qualify for the competition proper.

Meanwhile, Djiku has admitted that the competition for places in the Fenerbahce team is keen but said that will rather help the club’s ambitions.

“As you know, Fenerbahçe is a very big team, and with big players comes increased competition, which ultimately benefits the team,” he said ahead of the game against Lugano.

“Not only in the defence zone but across all positions, every player is working hard to show their best and help Fenerbahçe achieve great success.”