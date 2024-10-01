'Africa Games athletes ate 4 times daily with no food poisoning’ - LOC defends $15m on feeding

He then criticised the media for not focusing on how the LOC fed athletes four times daily with no reported case of food poisoning.

LOC Chairman chastises media over budget complaints

“We also want to make you aware that we fed them four times a day, as I indicated – breakfast, lunch, supper or dinner, and snack. And I want to say emphatically there wasn’t any person who had food poisoning," he said.

“This is a great achievement; elsewhere people have these challenges... and instead of our brothers and sisters in the media praising us for this, it is only the $15 million [they are focused on].”

The LOC Executive Chairman also explained the decision to provide different sets of meals for athletes coming from outside West Africa.

“You cannot only cook for those coming from West Africa or Ghana, it has to be across the board, all over Africa. You have to study their cuisine and produce them,” he added.

The Minister of Sports, Mustapha Ussif, is scheduled to testify before Parliament to provide a comprehensive account of the costs associated with the continental tournament.

Ghana won 69 medals at the African Games, held from 8 March to 23 March 2024, marking the country's first hosting rights.