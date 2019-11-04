The Normalisation Committee was criticised by a section of Ghanaian football-loving fans of an attempt to stretch their tenure to continue to stay in office during the time of normalizing Ghana football.

Naa Odofoley who has been touted as a woman of high fashion sense and hit back at his critics, indicating that she sacrificed a lot while working as a member of the Normalisation Committee and added that the $4,000 allowance from FIFA was a ‘chicken change’.

“Again I don’t mean to sound funny but 4000 dollars, that’s one Gucci bag. I don’t know the kind of people and how much they earn but in my 16 years of practice, 4000 dollars is a quarter of a basic divorce you do. I’m sorry but its nothing,” She told Ghanaweb.

“It was annoying and I feel sorry for them. They think 4000 dollars is what I would charge. I probably need to get my office to quantify what I have lost in terms of fees in this one year. I can assure you that 4000 dollars is chicken change.”

She also denied media reports that she is interested in the FA’s General Secretary post.