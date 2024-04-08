Dreams FC to face Zamalek in semi-final of CAF Confederations Cup

Dreams FC had beaten the Malian giants 1-2 away from home in the first leg before holding them to a 1-1 draw in Kumasi on Sunday.

With Zamalek also beating fellow Egyptian side Modern Future FC 3-2 on aggregate, they have now set up a semi-final tie against the Ghanaian side.

Zamalek will host the first leg in Cairo on April 21, with the reverse fixture slated for April 28 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Dreams FC are the first Ghanaian side to reach the semi-final of the CAF Confederations Cup since Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the maiden edition of the competition in 2004.

Meanwhile, former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla (CK) Akonnor believes Dreams FC have what it takes to win this year’s CAF Confederations Cup.

“Dreams FC are succeeding and has brought pride to Ghana. How fearlessly and confidently they play is something to behold,” Akonnor told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“I think they will win the competition the way they are going. We must all lend them our support. We should all be proud of the players for demonstrating soundness and unity, and we should support them to reach the finals and possibly win the championship.”