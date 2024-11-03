Eden Hazard ‘warns’ popular barber for tricking him into wearing Tottenham jersey

However, the smooth cut he went in for didn’t start on an entirely smooth note when the barber jokingly placed a Tottenham jersey on his cover.

The 33-year-old immediately noticed the kit of his former club’s city rivals and pulled it down.

Aware of the fierce rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham, he shrugged off the Spurs jersey and exclaimed “Bro, what are you doing man,” to Ahmed.

Ahmed simply laughed behind the ex-Belgium national team captain and took off the kit.

Hazard has been visiting the barbering shop for years now, dating back to his years at Chelsea before he moved to Real Madrid.

'Chelsea's official barber'

A Star Barbers is a popular saloon in London and often referred to as “Chelsea’s official barber,” because most Chelsea players have at least got a haircut there once.

The shop is also close to the club's Cobham training grounds.

The shop has trimmed renowned football stars like the special one Jose Mourinho, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Cesc Fabregas, John Terry, Jude Bellingham, Reece James, Paul Pogba, and Diego Costa.

Shop owner Ahmed last year disclosed how he got into the business to the Mirror.

“I've been in the game now for 15, 16 years. I picked up a clipper when I was 15 years old... and it's just over the years [that you meet new clients].

“You get one and there's a snowball effect. Obviously, you have to be very good at what you do; you can't just cut their hair and become pals with them, they've got to love their haircut,” he said as quoted by the Daily Mail.