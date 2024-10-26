El Clasico: Red-hot Barcelona beat Real Madrid mercilessly

Hansi Flick’s men cruised past the home side, creating five big chances in 45 minutes after holding them to a goalless first half.

Real Madrid were much better in the opening minutes but failed to convert their chances.

They often fell into Barcelona’s offside trap as they continuously failed to find a way around their defensive high line.

Los Blancos thought they had taken the lead in the first half when Kylian Mbappe lobbed a fine ball over Inaki Pena exactly half an hour into the clash but that was ruled out for offside.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side kept pushing but still couldn’t crack the code against a back line of Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Jules Kounde, and Alejandro Balde.

After the break, Barcelona truly showed why their league leaders. Robert Lewandowski scored a two-minute brace in the 54th and 56th minute.

Highly-rated youngster Lamine Yamal also wrote his name on the score sheet in the 77th minute before Champions League hat-trick Raphinha handed the final blow in the 84th minute to give Barcelona a 4-0 victory.

Barcelona extend lead at league summit

Barcelona have extended their lead in the La Liga to six points after tonight’s results.

They have lost only one game out of 11, winning the remaining 10.

Real Madrid recorded their first defeat in the league, and still occupy second place with 24 points in 11 games.