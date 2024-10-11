‘Mbappe and I fight and insult each other anytime we play’ - Alidu Seidu reveals

He said they go head-to-head amid insults, teases, tension, and attempts to rile up one another.

“First match we (Clermont) lost 6-1 our first time playing PSG and he was very good. Anytime he gets the ball he just pushed it past me. Mbappe gave me a lot of tough times. Anytime I play with him we fight and insult each other. Sometimes he teases me to make me mad,” Seidu told Flashscore.com in an exclusive interview.

The 24-year-old got his revenge after Clermont had a 3-2 victory over Paris Saint Germain, and he made a TikTok to send the former PSG striker a message.

“When we started, Mbappé told me we are shit and he will kill us. He wanted to get into my head to throw me off my game. So, after our victory, I made that video to show him that Clermont can also put in the work.”

The Rennes defender also recounted his struggles growing up and how his mother fought to put food on the table for the family.

“My motivation is to put a smile on my mother’s face. She always fought for us to have what we need. Sometimes there is nothing to eat but when you see her putting so much effort to ensure we get something to eat I can’t forget that,” he recalled.

Accra Sports Stadium chants Ali Seidu’s name in Sudan draw

Seidu was arguably the Black Stars’ best player in Ghana’s goalless draw against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Otto Addo’s men failed to impress, missing countless chances, and are still winless in three Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

However, the defender who played as a right-back against the Falcons of Jediane was the brightest spot on the day.

His exceptional performance saw over 40,000 Ghanaians cheering and chanting his time at the Accra Sports Stadium.