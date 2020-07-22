Adebayor took to his Instagram account to introduce his new lover Marechal Sea, a 25-year-old.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City broke up with Namibian Dillish Mathews and afterwards both deleted each other pictures from Instagram.

Adebayor after hours of the break took to Instagram to announce her new lover.

However, it appears some fans are not happy with Adebayor ditching Mathews and flaunting a new girl. Some have asked him to delete the photo because “the world is laughing at him”.

Below are some of the Instagram comments about Adebayor’s post

shilongeni: “Dillish don’t even care stop being childish.”

Omg raised concern about the new girl’s age saying she is too young to be in a relationship with Adebayor:

omg_its_vk: “She’s still young please let her prosper.” However, Joe countered that comment saying the girl is “fit for consumption”: joe_shigwedha: “@omg_its_vk she is fit for consumption.”

Dudu wrote “I have never seen you post Dillish ....”

deeskitchentaste: “How can you date @dillishmathews but post another woman s pic? So disrespectful mxm @e_adebayor.”

lvrdeeishh: “Really liked you and dillish together. Been rooting for you guys. ...you people need to fix whatever went wrong abeg.”