The Three Lions will play two high-profile matches next month against Brazil and Belgium as part of their preparations for Euro 2024.
England consider calling up Kobbie Mainoo for March friendlies to ward off Ghana
England boss Gareth Southgate is reportedly planning to hand Kobbie Mainoo a call-up for the country’s international friendlies in March.
Recommended articles
With Mainoo’s emergence as one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League, there have been calls for the teenager to be included in the England squad.
Last week, it emerged that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was interested in pursuing Mainoo to switch nationality from England to play for the Black Stars.
This was revealed by Executive Council member of the GFA, Dr. Randy Abbey, who said the 18-year-old midfielder is on the Association’s radar.
“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” he told The Times.
“Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him at home and abroad.”
England, however, seem to be moving to tie down the 18-year-old, with HITC reporting that Southgate is a huge admirer of the midfielder
A source is said to have hinted that the Three Lions were worried about losing Mainoo to Ghana if they did not act fast.
“England are not worried about losing players, and any interest in Mainoo is fully down his progress and nothing to do with any potential interest from other nations,” the source is quoted as saying.
Mainoo is currently enjoying a breakout campaign at Manchester United, having made 13 appearances in the first team this season.
The teenager was the match-winner when Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in the Premier League last Thursday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh