Ex-players must be competent enough to become coaches – Laryea Kingston

Kingston further stated that playing football and coaching are two different things and one needs to earn his qualifications to succeed in the latter.

“When you are managing a football club, there are so many areas that former players can go into. But sometimes, you should have that competency of the job you are expecting someone to give you,” he told Joy Sports.

“You should be competent enough. Most former players think ‘Because I have played football to the highest level I can be a coach. [No] You have to go through education to know where you are. Playing football is different.”

The former Hearts of Oak winger is currently the assistant coach of Ghana’s U17 national team, the Black Starlets.

He veered into management following his retirement from football and has been working as a juvenile coach in recent years.

Kingston, who played for the Black Stars from 2002 to 2010, acquired a UEFA B coaching license in February 2022.

