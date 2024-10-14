Finland vs. England: Three Lions bounce back from embarrassing defeat in the Nations League

Jack Grealish broke the game’s deadlock as the Manchester City winger latched onto Angel Gomes' outrageous round-the-corner pass and passed the ball into the net for his second goal of the ongoing league.

Despite occasionally labouring in his first-ever left-back role, Alexander-Arnold demonstrated his remarkable ball-striking abilities by bending a superb free-kick beyond Lukas Hradecky in the second half to extend England’s lead.

Declan Rice scored the third goal assisted by a by a substitute by Ollie Watkins' cross. Arttu Hoskonen gave Finland a late comeback, but the game was already over.

Lee Carsley’s comments on Alexander-Arnold's impact in the game

"Trent's quality speaks for itself. I don't see it that I've found a place for him [at left-back], he's more than earned his place.” Elated Carsley told ITV

"We do get bogged down with left-back or right-back and what his best position is, but as long as he's in effective positions, it's great to have him." He added

