Finland vs. England: Three Lions bounce back from embarrassing defeat in the Nations League

The Three Lions put up a stellar performance at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, defeating Finland 3-1 to go second in the group with 9 points after 4 games.
England have found their missing scoring boot back in the UEFA Nations League after suffering an embarrassing defeat to Greece in match day three of the league.
Jack Grealish broke the game’s deadlock as the Manchester City winger latched onto Angel Gomes' outrageous round-the-corner pass and passed the ball into the net for his second goal of the ongoing league.
Despite occasionally labouring in his first-ever left-back role, Alexander-Arnold demonstrated his remarkable ball-striking abilities by bending a superb free-kick beyond Lukas Hradecky in the second half to extend England’s lead.
Declan Rice scored the third goal assisted by a by a substitute by Ollie Watkins' cross. Arttu Hoskonen gave Finland a late comeback, but the game was already over.
Lee Carsley’s comments on Alexander-Arnold's impact in the game
"Trent's quality speaks for itself. I don't see it that I've found a place for him [at left-back], he's more than earned his place.” Elated Carsley told ITV
"We do get bogged down with left-back or right-back and what his best position is, but as long as he's in effective positions, it's great to have him." He added
England next games
England's next match is against Greece on Thursday, November 14, at the Olympic Stadium in Athens. On Sunday, November 17, they play the Republic of Ireland at home to wrap up their Nations League campaign.