‘He’s still drunk’ – Fans react as Jack Grealish joins England camp

Emmanuel Ayamga

Some fans on social media believe Jack Grealish has still not recovered from his hangover despite joining the England camp.

The Three Lions are preparing for two European championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia in the next few days.

Grealish, who won the treble with Manchester City following last Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final, has been trending for overly making merry.

The 27-year-old was seen being carried out of a hotel in Ibiza by teammate Kyle Walker, as he was completely drunk.

Footages from Manchester City’s trophy parade have also shown him looking tipsy and drunk in the company of his club mates.

Having finally joined his international teammates in camp, England’s Twitter page shared a photo of Grealish and his other treble-winning compatriots.

However, many fans who reacted to the said photo were of the view that the winger was drunk and hadn’t recovered from his hangover.

Meanwhile, Grealish’s former Aston Villa teammate Tyron Mings believes he is allowed to share a few drinks following such a successful season.

"It is wild. The only thing he needs to do is do it at the right times. He's just won the treble so I don't think anybody can begrudge him going out and letting his hair down.

“Those luscious locks of his now he has taken the hairband out. He's certainly had a good few days,” Mings added.

It remains to be seen whether Gareth Southgate will trust Grealish to start in the upcoming game against Malta.

See some of the reactions below:

