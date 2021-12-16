RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Four more Real Madrid players test positive for Covid-19

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Marco Asensio celebrating his goal against Atletico Madrid in Real's last match

Marco Asensio celebrating his goal against Atletico Madrid in Real's last match Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO
Marco Asensio celebrating his goal against Atletico Madrid in Real's last match Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO

Four more Real Madrid players, including Gareth Bale, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, joining Marcelo and Luka Modric, whose positives were announced the day before.

Recommended articles

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that our players Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo, and our head assistant coach Davide Ancelotti have tested positive for COVID-19," the club announced in a brief statement in English.

Davide Ancelotti is the son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti. 

Local media reported that all five had mild symptoms. 

Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that Modric and Marcelo had tested positive. On Monday the club also reported cases in its basketball team.

Marcelo posted a video on social media on Thursday.

"Hello everyone, I want to thank all of you for the messages. I'm OK. My family's OK," said the defender in a message in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

Although Real are potentially without six players for Sunday's Liga match against Cadiz, only Modric and Asensio started in their last match, against Atletico Madrid. Rodrygo came off the bench, while Bale and Lunin were unused substitutes. 

Under Liga protocols, a club must have at least 13 players, at least five of them first-teamers and one a goalkeeper, available to play a match. 

Vaccinated players can return as soon as they test negative. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week