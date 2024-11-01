From player to manager: Michael Essien completes UEFA certificate in football management

The ex-Black Stars player expressed gratitude to everyone who assisted him in completing the course.

He shared a photo of himself holding the certificate with a smile on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

“Finally done with my UEFA certificate in football management journey. Thanks all for the help. I keep learning about the beautiful game,” the 41-year-old announced.

The former Chelsea midfielder is currently a member of the Danish Superliga club Nordsjaelland's coaching staff.

Essien completed his UEFA License A coaching qualification in 2023 and is currently serving as assistant manager at Nordsjaelland FC in Denmark.

And this accomplishment falls in line with his long-term goal of becoming a football manager in the future.

The UEFA CFM Programme

The UEFA Certificate in football management is a module designed by the European Football Associations governing body to equip coaches and players with the requisite technical knowledge of the beautiful game.

The course lasts for nine months and comprises ten online modules as well as three face-to-face seminars. Each module and face-to-face seminar, according to UEFA, addresses a key area of football management which are necessary for people working within the football industry.

A special edition for players, delivered entirely online, has also been designed to meet the needs of active professional football players, coaches, and referees.