And that means Galatasaray are now free to sign Benjamin Tetteh, with the Ghanaian striker edging closer to a move to the Turkish giants.

The 21-year-old is due in Instanbul for a medical before signing for Fatih Terim's side.

Tetteh has been linked with a switch to Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers following his impressive performance for Sparta Prague in the first half of the Czech top-flight campaign.

And reports claim the Ghanaian will be heading to Galatasaray after the Istanbul-based side agreed to pay €7.5 million to the Czech giants.

Tetteh has netted 9 goals in 22 games for the Generali Arena outfit this term.

He has represented Ghana at the U17 and U20 level.