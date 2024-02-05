Garnacho recreates Kudus’ goal celebration after scoring against West Ham

Rasmus Hojlund opened the score for Erik ten Hag’s side in the first half, before the 19-year-old Argentine added two more in the second half.

When Garnacho scored each of his goals, he recreated Kudus’ iconic goal celebration by racing to sit on the advertising board.

It will be recalled that Kudus scored in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day against Manchester United when West Ham won 2-0 at home.

It is unclear whether Garnacho was taunting the former Ajax midfielder by imitating his goal celebration on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in December, Kudus opened up on his iconic goal celebration, saying it didn’t have any real meaning and that he was only trying to catch his breath.

“When you get to this stage and you do things, people try to read deeper meanings to it,” Kudus told Guvna B.

“This doesn’t mean anything. I’m just taking a deep breath, it means nothing to me. I just sit down to take a deep breath.”