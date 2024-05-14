Gary Neville touts Mohammed Kudus as best newcomer in Premier League

Both pundits selected their choices for various categories, including best player, best young player, best signing, best newcomer, best coaching performance, biggest overachievers and favourite game.

Neville chose Kudus as the best newcomer in the Premier League while Carragher opted for Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

In the best player category, Neville picked Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard but Carragher preferred Manchester City star Phil Foden.

Both ex-footballers, however, agreed on who should be crowned best young player after going for Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

Meanwhile, Kudus has described the Premier League as the best league in the world and says he has announced himself since joining West Ham United.

The Ghana international has enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign in the English topflight since swapping Ajax Amsterdam for the Hammers last year.

Kudus has also affirmed his status as one of the best dribblers in the game, becoming the first player to complete 12 dribbles in a single game in the Premier League this season.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate holds the record as the only footballer to have completed over 100 take-ons in Europe’s top five leagues in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

He has so far been involved in 19 goals in all competitions for the Hammers, having contributed 13 goals and seven assists.