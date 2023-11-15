George Chigova: Zimbabwe goalkeeper tragically collapses and dies

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with a heart condition in July after collapsing during a training session with his club.

This forced him to contemplate early retirement but he returned to training recently, although his contract with SuperSport United ended in June 2023.

A statement from the PSL club on the goalkeeper’s death said: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of former SuperSport United player, George Chigova.

“George was a great club man, a gentle giant loved by current and former players and everyone at the club. Even though his official time with SuperSport ended in June 2023, he was a regular visitor to the training ground and stadium to support the team.

“We convey our deepest condolences to his family and friends both in South Africa and in Zimbabwe during this difficult and very sad time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Chigova’s death comes just days after Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena also collapsed and died during a league game in Albania.

Dwamena tragically passed away at the age of 28 while featuring in a game between FK Egnatia and Partizani on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Play was stopped and the match was eventually suspended when Dwamena abruptly fell to the ground and fell unconscious.

His teammates quickly called for the medics to attend to him, but they were unable to resuscitate the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.

The Ghana striker has since been mourned by the football community, with his former clubs leading the tributes.