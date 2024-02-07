GFA promises to settle bonuses owed Black Queens and Black Princesses

The Black Queens recently booked their place at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), while the Black Princesses have also qualified for the U20 Women’s World Cup.

Addressing the issue at a meet the press held on Wednesday, the Chair of the Black Queens management committee, Gifty Oware-Mensah said both teams will be paid soon.

She noted that the Black Queens will be paid before the play against Zambia in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers next week and the Princesses will also receive theirs before the start of the 2023 Africa Games.

“Black Queens will be paid all bonuses before their next game,” she told the press at the press conference.

Meanwhile, president of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, also said he wants to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the FIFA World Cup during his tenure.

Okraku is in his second term as Ghana FA boss, but his time has the helm has been beset by several false dawns.

The Ghana Premier League is a long way from ideal, while the senior male national team has also been failing at tournaments.

Under Okraku, the Black Stars have now exited every tournament they’ve played at the group stage, including the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

Speaking at a meet the press, the GFA president said his administration aims to leave a legacy of trophies.

“I want to win the AFCON; I want to win the World Cup!” Okraku declared. “I want to win every competition Ghana finds itself. This is the collective belief and mindset of my fellow Executive Council members.