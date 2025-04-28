Mrs. Reachel Adom: A beacon of hope for vulnerable children, named finalist in MTN Heroes of Change Season 7

MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 has reached a thrilling phase, with ten extraordinary individuals selected as finalists after five months of rigorous evaluation. Among these heroes stands Mrs. Reachel Adom, whose selfless work with physically challenged and vulnerable children has transformed lives and uplifted an entire community.

Mrs. Adom’s journey is one of deep compassion and unwavering commitment. Seven years ago, she encountered a young boy in an orphanage, a child overlooked by many but blessed with immense artistic talent. Recognizing his potential, she nurtured and mentored him — today, he thrives as a successful artist in the United States. This remarkable story became the catalyst for Mrs. Adom’s broader mission: to nurture and empower neglected and vulnerable children to reach their full potential.

Through her dedicated efforts, Reachel provides not only food and shelter but also emotional support, love, and inclusion. By integrating children into church activities, she has given them a sense of belonging and purpose. Her work goes beyond meeting physical needs — she restores dignity, builds confidence, and ignites joy in the hearts of the children she serves. One touching testament to her impact is a young girl who beams with happiness every time she dances during church services, a living symbol of the hope and life Mrs. Adom has brought to many.

Her influence extends beyond the children she directly cares for. Parents, relieved of overwhelming burdens, and community members alike have witnessed the profound difference her initiatives have made. Mrs. Adom’s model of compassion, supported wholeheartedly by her husband, is reshaping perceptions of disability and vulnerability in her community.

A community leader aptly captured the spirit of her work, stating:

"Not everyone possesses the compassion, strength, and resilience that Richeal has demonstrated. Her project is a godsend, offering invaluable support and services to those who need it most."