Mrs. Reachel Adom: A beacon of hope for vulnerable children, named finalist in MTN Heroes of Change Season 7

#Featuredpost
MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 has reached a thrilling phase, with ten extraordinary individuals selected as finalists after five months of rigorous evaluation. Among these heroes stands Mrs. Reachel Adom, whose selfless work with physically challenged and vulnerable children has transformed lives and uplifted an entire community.
Mrs. Adom’s journey is one of deep compassion and unwavering commitment. Seven years ago, she encountered a young boy in an orphanage, a child overlooked by many but blessed with immense artistic talent. Recognizing his potential, she nurtured and mentored him — today, he thrives as a successful artist in the United States. This remarkable story became the catalyst for Mrs. Adom’s broader mission: to nurture and empower neglected and vulnerable children to reach their full potential.
Through her dedicated efforts, Reachel provides not only food and shelter but also emotional support, love, and inclusion. By integrating children into church activities, she has given them a sense of belonging and purpose. Her work goes beyond meeting physical needs — she restores dignity, builds confidence, and ignites joy in the hearts of the children she serves. One touching testament to her impact is a young girl who beams with happiness every time she dances during church services, a living symbol of the hope and life Mrs. Adom has brought to many.
Her influence extends beyond the children she directly cares for. Parents, relieved of overwhelming burdens, and community members alike have witnessed the profound difference her initiatives have made. Mrs. Adom’s model of compassion, supported wholeheartedly by her husband, is reshaping perceptions of disability and vulnerability in her community.
A community leader aptly captured the spirit of her work, stating:
"Not everyone possesses the compassion, strength, and resilience that Richeal has demonstrated. Her project is a godsend, offering invaluable support and services to those who need it most."
In recognition of her inspiring impact, Mrs. Reachel Adom has been named one of the top 10 finalists for MTN Heroes of Change Season 7, under the Health and Vulnerable Support categories. She joins a distinguished list of changemakers — Emmanuel Sallah, Yaw Rockson Adangabey, Judith Kokui, Linda Donkor, Martha Opoku Agyemang, Angela Dwamena Aboagye, Gideon Hopeson Zege, Sakina Mumuni, and Valeria Adzatia — all of whom exemplify MTN Foundation’s focus on Health, Education, and Economic Empowerment.
The grand winner of Season 7 will receive a cash prize of GHS 100,000 to further their work, while winners of each category will receive GHS 50,000. The remaining finalists will be honored with a cash prize and citation, and nominators whose nominees made it to the top 10 will each receive GHS 5,000.
Mrs. Reachel Adom’s story reminds us all that true heroism lies in lifting others. Through her work, she embodies the spirit of selfless service, and she is truly deserving of this recognition and support to continue changing lives.
#Featuredpost